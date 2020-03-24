Tolerance.ca
COVID-19 Threatens South Sudan’s At-Risk Populations

Expand Residents of the Mangateen camp for the internally-displaced line up to get water from a borehole, on the outskirts of the capital Juba, South Sudan, January 22, 2019. © 2020 AP Photo/Sam Mednick South Sudan has issued measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, notably a ban on inbound and outbound flights, self-paid mandatory quarantines, and a ban on mass gatherings. While important, these measures do not address the complex reality in South Sudan, a country with limited health services struggling to emerge from six years of civil war and with many population groups at heightened…

