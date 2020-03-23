Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan’s Coronavirus Response Should Let Activist Go Free

Expand Ethnic Uzbek journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial and jailed for life looks through metal bars during hearings at the Bishkek regional court, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin Governments in Central Asia have in recent days stepped up measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On March 22, Kyrgyzstan’s government declared a state of emergency and introduced restrictions on public life. Such measures are important and should aim in particular to protect the most vulnerable…

© Human Rights Watch -


