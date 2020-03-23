Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech

Expand A policeman (center) and others wear face masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19, at a market in Phnom Penh on March 17, 2020.   © 2020 TANG CHHIN Sothy/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should stop arresting people for expressing concerns about COVID-19’s impact in Cambodia and claiming they are spreading so-called “fake news,” Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has documented the arrests of 17 people since late January 2020 for sharing information about the coronavirus in Cambodia. These include four members or supporters of the dissolved…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kyrgyzstan’s Coronavirus Response Should Let Activist Go Free
~ Colombia: State must take appropriate measures to protect prison population from COVID-19 pandemic
~ New global platform to keep information networks ‘safer, stronger’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic
~ Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas
~ Mozambique: Authorities must do all needed to lawfully protect people in Cabo Delgado
~ Congo-Brazzaville: Opposition supporters spending fourth month in jail must be released
~ Azerbaijan releases jailed journalist Afgan Mukhtarli to Germany
~ UN expert raises alarm over migrant, asylum seeker ‘pushbacks’ at Turkey-Greece border
~ Turkey Should Protect All Prisoners from Pandemic
~ Hungary’s Orban Uses Pandemic to Seize Unlimited Power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter