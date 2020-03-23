Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: State must take appropriate measures to protect prison population from COVID-19 pandemic

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that confronts us, there are growing concerns about the precarious situation of people deprived of their liberty across the Americas. In Colombia, overcrowded prisons make it impossible to isolate people who may have contracted the virus. In addition, limited access to health services and hygiene products, and the lack of constant water supplies, increase the risks of exposure to infection and affect recovery conditions.”

