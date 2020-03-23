Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ New global platform to keep information networks ‘safer, stronger’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic
~ Mozambique: Authorities must do all needed to lawfully protect people in Cabo Delgado
~ Congo-Brazzaville: Opposition supporters spending fourth month in jail must be released
~ Azerbaijan releases jailed journalist Afgan Mukhtarli to Germany
~ UN expert raises alarm over migrant, asylum seeker ‘pushbacks’ at Turkey-Greece border
~ Turkey Should Protect All Prisoners from Pandemic
~ Hungary’s Orban Uses Pandemic to Seize Unlimited Power
~ Strengthening Solidarity through Education, Culture and Knowledge
~ PNG: Walking back from death to life
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter