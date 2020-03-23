Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo-Brazzaville: Opposition supporters spending fourth month in jail must be released

Amnesty International is calling on the Congolese authorities to immediately and unconditionally release five opposition supporters detained for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression.  One of them is spending his fourth month in detention.

