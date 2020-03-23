Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Should Protect All Prisoners from Pandemic

Expand Silivri Prison, Istanbul, Turkey.  © 2019 Human Rights Watch The risk the coronavirus pandemic poses to staff and inmates in Turkey’s vastly overcrowded prisons has prompted the government to accelerate a plan to substitute prison time with alternatives such as early parole and house arrest. While a welcome step, it is important that prisoners who are not serving time for acts of violence but instead are jailed for little more than their political views can benefit. There should be no discrimination on the basis of political opinion. The draft law before Parliament this week reportedly…

© Human Rights Watch


