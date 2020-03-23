Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Orban Uses Pandemic to Seize Unlimited Power

Expand People keep their distance as they queue up in front of a post office in Pecs, Hungary, Monday, March 16, 2020. © 2020 Tamas Soki/MTI via AP Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has seized the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine fundamental principles of democracy and rule of law in a way that is hard to reconcile as necessary for public health. An emergency draft law will, if adopted, give Orban and the executive branch extraordinary powers to suspend certain laws and implement others by decree for as long as the emergency continues. The law would sidestep the parliamentary process and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Strengthening Solidarity through Education, Culture and Knowledge
~ PNG: Walking back from death to life
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Thailand: Military conscripts face rampant harassment, beatings and sexual abuse
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO,on the occasion of the International Day of Nowruz
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of World Water Day
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter