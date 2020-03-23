Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“No One Cared He Was A Child”

Summary Since the Egyptian army forcibly removed Egypt’s first elected president, Mohamed Morsy, in 2013, the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has greenlighted a nationwide crackdown on protesters, dissidents, political opponents, independent journalists, and human rights defenders. Egypt’s security apparatus has arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted tens of thousands of persons. Human Rights Watch has found that torture crimes against detainees in Egypt are systematic, widespread and likely constitute crimes against humanity. The United Nations Committee against Torture found in June…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Thailand: Military conscripts face rampant harassment, beatings and sexual abuse
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO,on the occasion of the International Day of Nowruz
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of World Water Day
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Access to Water Vital in COVID-19 Response
~ Come Together, now!
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter