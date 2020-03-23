Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Security Forces Disappear, Torture Children

(Washington) – Egyptian police, National Security Agency, and military officials arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared, and tortured children as young as 12 while prosecutors and judges turned a blind eye, Human Rights Watch and the rights group Belady: An Island For Humanity said in a report released today. The 43-page report, “‘No One Cared He Was A Child’: Egyptian Security Forces’ Abuse of Children in Detention,” documents abuses against 20 children between the ages of 12 and 17 when they were arrested. March 23, 2020 Report “No One Cared He Was A Child” Egyptian Security Forces’…

© Human Rights Watch


