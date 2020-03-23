Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Security Forces Disappear, Torture Children

(Washington, DC, March 23, 2020) – Egyptian police, National Security Agency, and military officials arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared, and tortured children as young as 12 while prosecutors and judges turned a blind eye, Human Rights Watch and the rights group Belady: An Island For Humanity said in a report released today.

