Human Rights Observatory

Witness: Beaten, Electrocuted, Tortured – Life for Boys in Egypt’s Prisons

March 23, 2020 Video Egypt: Security Forces Disappear, Torture Children EU, US Should Stop Security Support Until Abuse Ends Hamza Hamza spent his 15th birthday standing on his toes with sharp nails under his heels. The teenager had spoken to someone else in his cell – something the guards had forbidden. “He hates his birthday now, he does not want to celebrate it again,” a relative told Human Rights Watch. Hamza was asleep when National Security forces came into his home one night in 2016 and arrested the then-14-year-old for taking part in a demonstration outside the Three Pyramids Hotel…

