Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO,on the occasion of the International Day of Nowruz

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of World Water Day
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Access to Water Vital in COVID-19 Response
~ Come Together, now!
~ COVID-19 : UNESCO convenes Education Webinar on equity in schooling
~ Water resources an essential part of the solution to climate change
~ Cambodia: Drop Case Against Opposition Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter