Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Access to Water Vital in COVID-19 Response

Expand Grammy award-winning hip hop recording artist Lecrae assembles a portable wash station in College Park, Georgia, March 19, 2020. The wash stations were distributed by Lecrae and volunteers with Love Beyond Walls, a non-profit, throughout Atlanta in areas with a high density of homeless persons.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ron Harris Today is World Water Day, but as the world braces for the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little to celebrate. The need for good hygiene like handwashing is key to protecting public health and responding to the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Water resources an essential part of the solution to climate change
~ Cambodia: Drop Case Against Opposition Activist
~ UNESCO convenes Education Webinar on equity in schooling in times of COVID-19
~ South Africa Should Uphold the Dignity of Asylum Seekers
~ Rights Groups Urge Inclusion of Immigrant Families in Coronavirus Relief Bill
~ Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Advocacy Groups Letter to Protect Discovery Reform
~ Coalition of Rights Groups Urge Los Angeles County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors to Stop Transfers to Federal Immigration Authorities and the Adelanto Immigration Prison
~ Egypt’s Denial of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter