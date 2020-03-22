Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Drop Case Against Opposition Activist

Expand Kong Mas, January 16, 2019.  © Private (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should ask the Court of Appeal to quash the conviction and order the release of Kong Mas, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 23, 2020, the Court of Appeal will rule on the appeal of Kong Mas, a former member of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for “insult” and “incitement to commit a felony.” Kong Mas has been in custody since January 2019. “The Cambodian authorities should realize that the bogus case against Kong Mas does nothing but show how…

© Human Rights Watch -


