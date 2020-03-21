Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ South Africa Should Uphold the Dignity of Asylum Seekers
~ Rights Groups Urge Inclusion of Immigrant Families in Coronavirus Relief Bill
~ Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Advocacy Groups Letter to Protect Discovery Reform
~ Coalition of Rights Groups Urge Los Angeles County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors to Stop Transfers to Federal Immigration Authorities and the Adelanto Immigration Prison
~ Egypt’s Denial of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
~ Egypt: Four Arrested Over COVID-19 Protest
~ Human Rights Watch Memorandum of Support for Preservation of the New York Pretrial Reform Law
~ US: Ensure Affordable COVID-19 Treatment
~ Greece: Grant Asylum Access to New Arrivals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter