Human Rights Observatory

Rights Groups Urge Inclusion of Immigrant Families in Coronavirus Relief Bill

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi Speaker, United States House of Representatives  Washington, DC 20515 The Honorable Charles Schumer  Minority Leader, United States Senate  Washington, DC 20510 Dear Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer, We are writing to urge you to address two major provisions of the proposed COVID-19 relief bill that will exclude millions of immigrant families, including U.S. citizen children. We cannot protect the nation from the Coronavirus and its economic impact if we deny health    care and financial relief to a large segment of our communities.  The virus and its effects…

© Human Rights Watch -


