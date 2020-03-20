Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response

(New York) – Governments should respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by prioritizing the right to health for all and respect for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in a new report. The report, “Human Rights Dimensions of the COVID-19 Response,” analyzes government obligations and the human rights concerns posed by the coronavirus outbreak along with examples of responses so far. Human Rights Watch proposes recommendations for governments to address the outbreak while respecting fundamental human rights, including the rights to health, free expression, nondiscrimination, and freedom of movement.

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Wider Steps Needed to Protect Prisoners’ Health in Italy
~ World Water Day: Water and Climate Change
~ UN rights chief urges South Sudan authorities to address inter-communal violence
~ Afghanistan’s Prisoner Dilemma
~ South Sudan Needs to Address Cycles of Intercommunal Killings
~ Bangladesh Should Address Vulnerability to Coronavirus
~ Millions of Ethiopians Can’t Get COVID-19 News
~ Journalist’s detention in Benin: “Three months is enough!” says RSF
~ US Nursing Home Visitor Ban Isolates Seniors
~ Chinese ambassador in France has no right to give lessons in coronavirus coverage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter