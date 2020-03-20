Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition of Rights Groups Urge Los Angeles County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors to Stop Transfers to Federal Immigration Authorities and the Adelanto Immigration Prison

Expand An ICE detainee rests his hands on the window of his cell in the segregation wing at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, on April 13, 2017. © 2017 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Re: In Light of COVID-19, Immediately Stop the Transfers of Angelenos into the Custody of Federal Immigration Authorities and the Adelanto Immigration Prison In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following the enclosed community letter to the Board of Supervisors, dated March 4, 2020 and signed by 100 organizations, we write today to urge you to immediately…

