Human Rights Observatory

Wider Steps Needed to Protect Prisoners’ Health in Italy

Expand Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy. © AP Photo/Antonio Calanni With news that four prisoners in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bolder steps to protect the health of detainees and guards and alleviate overcrowding in its penitentiary system are all the more urgent. On March 16, the government adopted a decree that, among other measures, will allow for early supervised release of prisoners with less…

© Human Rights Watch -


