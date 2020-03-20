Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan’s Prisoner Dilemma

Expand Afghan security police officers stand guard in front of the Pul-e Charkhi prison's gate in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File photo: Friday, Dec. 17, 2004) © AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq- File A bitter dispute over a Taliban demand that the Afghan government release up to 5,000 prisoners before the start of intra-Afghan peace negotiations has exposed fundamental problems in the Afghan justice system. These flaws may amplify fears among Afghans that the peace process will not seek to end longstanding impunity. Since 2002, successive Afghan governments have ignored calls for accountability for serious…

© Human Rights Watch -


