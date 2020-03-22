Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Should Address Vulnerability to Coronavirus

Expand Muslims wear protective masks while offering Friday prayers (Jummah) as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus at National Mosque in Dhaka.  © Sultan Mahmud Mukut (Sipa via AP Images) Even as Bangladesh recorded its first death from COVID-19, tens of thousands of people gathered in Raipur in the south of the country to pray “healing verses” from the Quran to protect the country against the pandemic. While authorities discouraged mass gatherings, they haven’t offered much else to build confidence they are adequately responding to the crisis. The Institute of Epidemiology,…

