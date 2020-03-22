Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of Ethiopians Can’t Get COVID-19 News

Expand A volunteer provides hand sanitizer to passengers entering a bus as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia © AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene   Every time you place a call in Ethiopia, you get an educational message about coronavirus prevention – but that only helps if you can make a call.   Millions of Ethiopians living under a months-long government-imposed shutdown of internet and phone services in western Oromia are being left in the dark about the health risks.   Even before Ethiopia confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 13, people…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Access to Water Vital in COVID-19 Response
~ Come Together, now!
~ COVID-19 : UNESCO convenes Education Webinar on equity in schooling
~ Water resources an essential part of the solution to climate change
~ Cambodia: Drop Case Against Opposition Activist
~ UNESCO convenes Education Webinar on equity in schooling in times of COVID-19
~ South Africa Should Uphold the Dignity of Asylum Seekers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter