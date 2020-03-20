Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Four Arrested Over COVID-19 Protest

Expand Screenshot of a live stream video from the protest showing Ahdaf Soueif, right, Laila Soueif, left, and Rabab al-Mahdi in between before they were arrested at the protest in downtown Cairo on March 18. © Facebook (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities arrested 4 prominent women on March 18, 2020 as they protested to seek the release of unjustly detained prisoners over fears of COVID-19 virus, Human Rights Watch said today. The women were apparently demonstrating peacefully in downtown Cairo. They are Laila Soueif, a Cairo University professor and mother of jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah;…

© Human Rights Watch


