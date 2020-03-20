Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist’s detention in Benin: “Three months is enough!” says RSF

NewsIn a video released today as Beninese journalist Ignace Sossou completes his third month in detention, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its concern about his fate and its inability to understand why he is still in prison when the evidence of his innocence has long been publicly available.

~ US Nursing Home Visitor Ban Isolates Seniors
~ Chinese ambassador in France has no right to give lessons in coronavirus coverage
~ Burkina Faso: Witness testimony confirms armed group perpetrated mass killings
~ UK Bill a License for Military Crimes?
~ Pandemic shakes up world’s education systems
~ Hope in the Midst of the Coronavirus
~ Uneven ‘Extremism’ Justice in Kyrgyzstan
~ Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response
~ Ugandans Trying to Get Home Forced to Pay for COVID-19 Quarantine
