Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Grant Asylum Access to New Arrivals

Expand New arrivals since March 1 on the Aegean island of Lesbos sleep outdoors behind a chapel in the village of Klio, where authorities are guarding them. © 2020 Grigoris Siamidis (Athens) – Greek authorities have denied at least 625 people who arrived on the island of Lesbos between March 1 and 18, 2020 the right to seek asylum, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities are detaining 189 new arrivals on the island of Lesbos in unacceptable conditions. The other 436 were transported to a closed center in Malakassa, north of Athens, in conditions that are as yet unknown. On March 1,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pandemic shakes up world’s education systems
~ Hope in the Midst of the Coronavirus
~ Uneven ‘Extremism’ Justice in Kyrgyzstan
~ Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response
~ Ugandans Trying to Get Home Forced to Pay for COVID-19 Quarantine
~ Exiled Tajik Activist Brutally Attacked in Lithuania
~ US: Address Impact of Covid-19 on Poor
~ Preventing discrimination against people with disabilities in COVID-19 response
~ Amid the conflict and suffering, Yemenis’ generosity stands firm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter