Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Prisoners at Risk of COVID-19

Expand A volunteer checks the temperature of passengers arriving at a railway station in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 17, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (New York) – Pakistani authorities should take urgent steps to ensure that prisoners and detainees have access to adequate medical care and protective measures against COVID-19, Human Rights Watch said today. Prisons, jails, and detention centers should also consider reducing their populations through appropriate supervised or early release of low-risk detainees. Pakistan has at least 301 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease with at least 2 deaths,…

