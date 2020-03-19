Tolerance.ca
Exiled Tajik Activist Brutally Attacked in Lithuania

This week, two men attacked and injured a Tajik activist living in exile in Lithuania, the latest in a long line of what appear to be politically-motivated attacks on critics of the Tajikistan government. Expand Ilhomjon Yakubov after the attack on March 16, 2020, Kaunas, Lithuania. © 2020 Private The victim, Ilhomjon Yakubov, is the former head of the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) in the Sughd Region, banned in 2015. He received political asylum in Lithuania the same year. Around 9:30 a.m. on March 16, in the city of Kaunas, an old friend and business partner…

