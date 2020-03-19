Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Helsinging Sanomat Foundation eagerly renews its support to UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ RSF calls on China to stop cracking down on voices criticizing its coronavirus management
~ UAE: Prisoners with HIV Vulnerable to Coronavirus
~ US Again Threatens International Criminal Court
~ Prominent Journalist Freed in Azerbaijan
~ US: Plan to Shut Border Endangers Asylum Seekers
~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions
~ Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures
~ RSF urges China to rescind decision to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post reporters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter