Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Prisoners with HIV Vulnerable to Coronavirus

(Beirut) – Emirati prison authorities should consider the conditional and appropriate release of prisoners living with HIV who have been denied regular access to lifesaving medication as the number of  COVID-19 cases in the UAE increases, Human Rights Watch said today. These prisoners may have compromised immune systems that leave them vulnerable to opportunistic infections and further disease progression. The authorities should also unconditionally release people detained unlawfully, including those detained for peaceful dissent. The authorities should also consider the appropriate temporary release…

© Human Rights Watch


