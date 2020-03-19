Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Again Threatens International Criminal Court

Expand Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera Rodoreda/Human Rights Watch US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 17 threatened two staff members of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He called them out by name, claimed they were putting Americans at risk, and intimated that the US could act against them, as well as other ICC personnel and their families. On March 5, ICC judges authorized the court’s prosecutor to open an investigation into grave crimes committed in connection with the conflict in Afghanistan. That means…

