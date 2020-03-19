Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response

Expand Elementary school students wear masks as classes are called off due to COVID-19 in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, March 15, 2020. © 2020 Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images (New York) – Governments should respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by prioritizing the right to health for all and respect for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in a new report. The report, “Human Rights Dimensions of the COVID-19 Response,” analyzes government obligations and the human rights concerns posed by the coronavirus outbreak along with examples of responses so far. Human Rights Watch proposes…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Prominent Journalist Freed in Azerbaijan
~ US: Plan to Shut Border Endangers Asylum Seekers
~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions
~ Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures
~ RSF urges China to rescind decision to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post reporters
~ Announcement related to the COVID-19 crisis
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Day Activists Convicted
~ Bangladesh: Reveal whereabouts of disappeared journalist, end repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter