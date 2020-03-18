Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Plan to Shut Border Endangers Asylum Seekers

Expand In a photo taken on November 6, 2019, Border Patrol agents hold a group near McAllen, Texas, along the US-Mexico border. © 2019 AP Photo/Eric Gay (Washington, DC) – A Trump administration plan to immediately return to Mexico all asylum seekers who cross between ports of entry without any examination of their protection claims violates United States and international rights protections, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposal would appear to be using the COVID-19 pandemic to further dismantle the US asylum system. Under the plan, as reported by the New York Times on March 17, 2020,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions
~ Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures
~ RSF urges China to rescind decision to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post reporters
~ Announcement related to the COVID-19 crisis
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Day Activists Convicted
~ Bangladesh: Reveal whereabouts of disappeared journalist, end repression
~ Zimbabwe Removes Barriers to Education
~ Mali: Army, UN Fail to Stop Massacre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter