Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures
~ RSF urges China to rescind decision to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post reporters
~ Announcement related to the COVID-19 crisis
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Day Activists Convicted
~ Bangladesh: Reveal whereabouts of disappeared journalist, end repression
~ Zimbabwe Removes Barriers to Education
~ Mali: Army, UN Fail to Stop Massacre
~ Lena Simet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter