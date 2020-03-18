Tolerance.ca
Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) accuses the Egyptian authorities of reacting disproportionately and abusing their powers by withdrawing a Guardian reporter's press credentials and issuing a warning to a New York Times reporter for questioning the official figures for coronavirus cases in Egypt.Guardian correspondent Ruth Michaelson’s press credentials were withdrawn on 16 March for allegedly quoting “exaggerated” estimates of the number of cases.

© Reporters without borders -


