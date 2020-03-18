Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
RSF urges China to rescind decision to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post reporters

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Beijing to reverse its decision to expel all American journalists working in China with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.Beijing announced on March 18th that it would expel US citizens working in China for The New Y

~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions
~ Egypt withdraws British reporter’s press credentials for questioning official coronavirus figures
~ Announcement related to the COVID-19 crisis
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Day Activists Convicted
~ Bangladesh: Reveal whereabouts of disappeared journalist, end repression
~ Zimbabwe Removes Barriers to Education
~ Mali: Army, UN Fail to Stop Massacre
