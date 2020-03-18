Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe Removes Barriers to Education

Expand Schoolchildren attend class at a school in Norton, west of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, September 10, 2019. © 2020 AP Photo/Ben Curtis Zimbabwe’s amended Education Act is a significant step forward for children across the country. Among other things, the amendment prohibits corporal punishment and the exclusion of pregnant girls from school in accordance with the Zimbabwe Constitution, which guarantees the right to education. In May 2019, Human Rights Watch wrote an open letter to Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education,…

