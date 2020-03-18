Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Army, UN Fail to Stop Massacre

Expand Part of the destroyed village of Ogossagou, attacked by armed Dogon men on February 14, 2020. The attack left over 35 Peuhl civilians dead.   © 2020 Private (Bamako) – An ethnic militia in Mali massacred over 35 villagers on February 14, 2020 after government troops left the area, Human Rights Watch said today. The killings in the village of Ogossagou occurred hours after village leaders alerted government officials that the Malian army had vacated a post created following the March 23, 2019 massacre of 150 people in the same village, and an hour after a United Nations peacekeeper convoy…

