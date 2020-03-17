Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Insurgents Bomb Government Agency in South

Expand Thai crime scene investigators inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Yala, southern Thailand, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. ©2020 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Separatist insurgents in Thailand unlawfully targeted civilians in a bomb attack outside the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) in Yala province, Human Rights Watch said today. At least 25 people were injured in a “double-tap” bombing, a tactic long employed by the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) separatist group. On the morning of March 17, 2020, a small bomb detonated in front of the SBPAC while officials were meeting…

