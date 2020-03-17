Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Reverse Ban on American Journalists

Expand Chinese Foreign Ministry new spokesman Zhao Lijian gestures as he speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, February 24, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Andy Wong   (New York) – The Chinese government should immediately reverse its decision to expel reporters from three major US media outlets, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 18, 2020, the Chinese government ordered US nationals at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post, whose press credentials expire by the end of 2020, to return their press cards within 10 days…

© Human Rights Watch -


