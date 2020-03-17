Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Denials Define COVID-19 Response

Expand Myanmar military representatives stand during a regular session of the Union Parliament, March. 11, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo In a world beset by the coronavirus pandemic, denial is becoming an increasingly rare commodity – but don’t tell that to Myanmar’s government, which still claims there are no cases of COVID-19 in the country. Astonishingly, government spokesperson Zaw Htay pronounced that the absence of reported infections to date is due to Myanmar’s “lifestyle and diet.” He added that because Myanmar citizens generally paid for purchases with cash instead of credit…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Corona Virus Media Watch launched by UNESCO’s International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence in Slovenia
~ Bangladeshi police fail to investigate journalist’s disappearance
~ Kazakh authorities harass opposition journalist
~ Saudi Arabia: New Mass Corruption Arrests
~ Greece: Violence Against Asylum Seekers at Border
~ India: HELP Course trains professionals to effectively lead an emergency health response
~ Iraq: 3D reconstruction shows security forces deliberately killed protesters
~ Advocacy Groups Urge Los Angeles County Officials to Take Immediate Action to Stop Spread of COVID-19 Through Jails and Communities
~ Nadia Hardman
~ Coronavirus: Egypt's Prisons Could Spare Disaster with Conditional Releases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter