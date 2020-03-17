Tolerance.ca
Bangladeshi police fail to investigate journalist’s disappearance

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that Shafiqul Kajol, a journalist who has been missing for the past week, is found as quickly as possible and that a criminal defamation complaint against him and two other journalists is dropped at once. A photojournalist and editor of the Dhaka-based Bangla-language biweekly Pakkhakal, Shafiqul Islam Kajol left his home to go to his office at around 3 p.m. on 10 March.

