Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Prominent Journalist Facing Charges

Expand Journalist Khaled Drareni filming street protests in Algiers, December 2019. © Private (Beirut) – Khaled Drareni, a prominent journalist, was arrested on March 7, 2020 while covering the pro-democracy demonstrations in Algiers, Human Rights Watch said today. He was jailed for four days and then provisionally released, pending his trial. Drareni is being investigated on charges of “calling for an illegal gathering” and “undermining national unity” stemming from his reporting about the protests, which have been occurring regularly since February 2019. The authorities should stop arbitrarily…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Greece: Violence Against Asylum Seekers at Border
~ India: HELP Course trains professionals to effectively lead an emergency health response
~ Iraq: 3D reconstruction shows security forces deliberately killed protesters
~ Advocacy Groups Urge Los Angeles County Officials to Take Immediate Action to Stop Spread of COVID-19 Through Jails and Communities
~ Nadia Hardman
~ Coronavirus: Egypt's Prisons Could Spare Disaster with Conditional Releases
~ Pope Francis Should Speak Out Against Beijing’s Abuses
~ Syria: Government Forces Apparently Abuse Civilians
~ Syria’s Detainees Left Even More Vulnerable to Coronavirus
~ Sudan: UN/AU Plan for Darfur Falls Short
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter