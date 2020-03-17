Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Security Forces Disappear, Torture Children

(Washington, DC, March 23, 2020) – Egyptian police, National Security Agency, and military officials arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared, and tortured children as young as 12 while prosecutors and judges turned a blind eye, Human Rights Watch and the rights group Belady: An Island For Humanity said in a report released today.

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Greece: Violence Against Asylum Seekers at Border
~ India: HELP Course trains professionals to effectively lead an emergency health response
~ Iraq: 3D reconstruction shows security forces deliberately killed protesters
~ Advocacy Groups Urge Los Angeles County Officials to Take Immediate Action to Stop Spread of COVID-19 Through Jails and Communities
~ Nadia Hardman
~ Coronavirus: Egypt's Prisons Could Spare Disaster with Conditional Releases
~ Pope Francis Should Speak Out Against Beijing’s Abuses
~ Syria: Government Forces Apparently Abuse Civilians
~ Syria’s Detainees Left Even More Vulnerable to Coronavirus
~ Sudan: UN/AU Plan for Darfur Falls Short
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter