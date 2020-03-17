Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Advocacy Groups Urge Los Angeles County Officials to Take Immediate Action to Stop Spread of COVID-19 Through Jails and Communities

March 13, 2020 Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff Hon. Kevin C. Brazile, Los Angeles County Superior Court Hon. Sam Ohta, Los Angeles County Superior Court Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Clark, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services - Correctional Health Services Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors: Supervisor Solis Supervisor Ridley-Thomas Supervisor Kuehl Supervisor Hahn Supervisor Barger   Sent via Email   RE: COVID-19 Containment in L.A. County Jails and Courthouses   Dear Los Angeles County Leadership,   Heightened concern over the COVID-19…

