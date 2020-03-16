Improving access to healthcare for pregnant women in central Mozambique

Tolerance.ca
~ Sudan: UN/AU Plan for Darfur Falls Short
~ Greek Vessel Takes Syrians, Afghans to Closed Camp
~ Nepali winners of intangible heritage storytelling contest awarded
~ Syria: Humanitarian aid workers and property must be respected and protected
~ ICRC Publications in Farsi
~ Brazil: Two years after killing of Marielle Franco, Rio de Janeiro authorities must solve unanswered questions
~ UAE: Woman Prisoner Reportedly Attempts Suicide
~ Human Rights Watch Letter Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children
~ HRW and ACLU Letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Regarding Prevention and Management of the Coronavirus at the Adelanto Processing Center
~ Iraq Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
