Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greek Vessel Takes Syrians, Afghans to Closed Camp

Expand Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, rest next to placards hung on a metal fence, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015.  © 2015 Reuters On Saturday, I sat feeling helpless as I tracked a Greek naval vessel leaving Mytilene harbor on the island of Lesbos to an unknown destination. A Syrian asylum seeker who I have been in touch with for the past two weeks was on that boat, with his family and about 450 other people. The Greek government has suspended asylum claims for a month and announced its intention…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sudan: UN/AU Plan for Darfur Falls Short
~ Improving access to healthcare for pregnant women in central Mozambique
~ Nepali winners of intangible heritage storytelling contest awarded
~ Syria: Humanitarian aid workers and property must be respected and protected
~ ICRC Publications in Farsi
~ Brazil: Two years after killing of Marielle Franco, Rio de Janeiro authorities must solve unanswered questions
~ UAE: Woman Prisoner Reportedly Attempts Suicide
~ Human Rights Watch Letter Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children
~ HRW and ACLU Letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Regarding Prevention and Management of the Coronavirus at the Adelanto Processing Center
~ Iraq Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter