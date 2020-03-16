Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Government Forces Apparently Abuse Civilians

(Beirut) – Syrian government forces appear to have retaliated against civilians who chose to remain behind in areas retaken in Idlib, Human Rights Watch said today. Images provided to Human Rights Watch show that government forces may have shot at civilians and despoiled their bodies in towns where the government retook control in Idlib and Aleppo governorates.   The Syrian-Russian military alliance escalated an offensive on the last anti-government held areas in Idlib and western Aleppo governorate in April 2019. Human Rights Watch obtained images that appeared to show members of the 25th Special…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepali winners of intangible heritage storytelling contest awarded
~ Syria: Humanitarian aid workers and property must be respected and protected
~ ICRC Publications in Farsi
~ Brazil: Two years after killing of Marielle Franco, Rio de Janeiro authorities must solve unanswered questions
~ UAE: Woman Prisoner Reportedly Attempts Suicide
~ Human Rights Watch Letter Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children
~ HRW and ACLU Letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Regarding Prevention and Management of the Coronavirus at the Adelanto Processing Center
~ Iraq Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
~ Bangladesh: Urgently Locate Missing Journalist
~ Cyclone Idai: Families pay their respects to lost loved ones one year on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter