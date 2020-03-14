Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Two years after killing of Marielle Franco, Rio de Janeiro authorities must solve unanswered questions

Two years after the fatal shooting of the human rights defender and Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco, and her driver, Anderson Gomes, on 14 March 2018, the crime remains unsolved and has become an example of the impunity regarding violence against human rights defenders in Brazil, said Amnesty International today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ UAE: Woman Prisoner Reportedly Attempts Suicide
~ Human Rights Watch Letter Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children
~ HRW and ACLU Letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Regarding Prevention and Management of the Coronavirus at the Adelanto Processing Center
~ Iraq Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
~ Cuba: Amnesty International calls for release of artist and prisoner of conscience
~ Coronavirus Ban Cuts Off US Vets from Families
~ UN human rights chief: racism and xenophobia are ‘contagious killers’ too
~ China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter