Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Amnesty International calls for release of artist and prisoner of conscience

Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is a prisoner of conscience, imprisoned solely because of his consciously held believes, and should be released immediately, said Amnesty International today. A key leader in the movement opposing Decree 349, a dystopian law that stands to censor artists, he is detained and awaiting a trial that was initially expected on 11 March, but has since been delayed.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Coronavirus Ban Cuts Off US Vets from Families
~ UN human rights chief: racism and xenophobia are ‘contagious killers’ too
~ China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release
~ “She is buried, she is at peace.”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter